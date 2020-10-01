Tillis, Cunningham spar over Supreme Court, absentee voting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham sparred on issues related to the Supreme Court and absentee voting during a senate debate. Cunningham said he’d meet with President Donald Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, and give her consideration. Tillis said she shouldn’t have to recuse herself in matters related to the 2020 presidential election if she were confirmed. Tillis expressed concerns over proposed changes to the state board of elections proposal to send out affidavits to voters who did not fill out required witness information on their ballot. Cunningham declined to share his views on Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s plans for taxes and climate change.