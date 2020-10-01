Surge in COVID cases puts Marathon County ‘beyond capacity’ for contact tracing

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW)— Marathon County health officials say that a surge in COVID-19 cases has pushed the public health system "beyond capacity" to respond to new cases in a timely manner.

“We have reached a crucial point in this pandemic and are now using our crisis standards,” said Joan Theurer, Health Officer, Marathon County Health Department, “We are no longer able to contact COVID-19 cases in a timely manner, nor are we able to have timely follow up with each close contact.”

The Marathon County Health Department says they will continue to follow up with individuals who test positive for and go over isolation protocols, but even that response may be delayed.

Anyone waiting for isolation guidance are being asked to separate themselves from others and alert those who may have been a close contact within two days prior. Those identified as close contacts should self-quarantine, monitor for symptoms, and limit contact with others.

The department says the county has seen a "steep surge" of cases, reporting 321 new positive cases in the past five days.

Due to current COVID-19 activity levels, the health department recommends that everyone reduces the number of times they go places.

“We have community spread of disease and it will take action by all of us to slow this down,” said Theurer, “By limiting the possible contact points, kids will be able to continue their learning in person, businesses will be able to remain open, and the livelihood of residents throughout Marathon County communities will be better protected.”