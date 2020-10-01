Seager homers, Dodgers edge Brewers 4-2 in wild-card opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts had two hits and an RBI, Corey Seager homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 in the opener of their NL wild-card series. The eight-time West champion Dodgers capitalized early in a bullpen game for the Brewers and can wrap up the best-of-three series on Thursday. Milwaukee — a playoff entrant despite a losing record — limped into the postseason as the No. 8 seed without its best starter and reliever, who are hurt. The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead on a leadoff double by Betts and four walks by left-hander Brent Suter in the first.