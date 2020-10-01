Schools plan ahead for snow days with virtual learning

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The weather is getting colder, and snow could soon be on the horizon for our area.

For some school districts, the option of virtual learning might mean students won't have as many free days to enjoy the snow.

"Before everyone had closed down, we had intended on trying e-learning days for our 7th-12th grade students when we had inclement weather," said Sarah O'Donnell, communications director for the Stevens Point Area Public School district.

The district plans to implement virtual learning days for all students when ice and snow prevent them from attending school in person. Students will still have their designated e-learning days as planned.

"That give us the opportunity to kind of seamlessly deliver curriculum and education even though Wisconsin weather is not always friendly to us in the winter," O'Donnell said.

Other school districts, like Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools, don't yet have concrete plans for what snow days will look like. Craig Broeren, the district superintendent, said this is due to the changing situation with COVID-19 in our area.

"The plan would likely be so much dependent on what learning mechanism or what learning approach we'd be engaged in at the particular time," he said.

Broeren said the district is working to ensure all students have proper internet access if the school decides to have a virtual learning snow day.

"We'll work and communicate with them to get them access where possible," he said.

For now, it looks like winter will look a little different for Wisconsin students.