School District of Crandon closed to students on Friday

CRANDON., Wis. (WAOW)— The School District of Crandon will be closed on Friday.

The district says in a Facebook post that they received guidance from the Forest County Health Department of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, and decided to close for the day after "extensive contact tracing."

They are using the day to disinfect and deep clean the classrooms and facilities. It will be a day off for students, but won't impact the calendar as these days are built into the school year.

The District says further communication about returning to in-person learning will be released on Friday. The return is dependent on the status of COVID-19 and guidance from the Forest County Health Department.