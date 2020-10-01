Report finds flaws in Catholic Church abuse-prevention plans

NEW YORK (AP) — Back in 2002, Roman Catholic bishops in the United States adopted a charter containing guidelines for combating child sex abuse by priests and other church personnel. A think tank has now completed a two-year investigation of the resulting policies adopted in all 32 archdioceses in the U.S. Its verdict: The policies are inconsistent and often worryingly incomplete. CHILD USA says prevention will remain flawed as long as individual bishops remain in charge of implementation without more forceful independent oversight. The group wants the church to establish more detailed mandatory standards. The national bishops’ conference defends its overall effort, though it says improvements are needed.