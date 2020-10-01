Police departments seeing modest cuts, but not ‘defunding’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Calls to defund police departments have not had widespread success across the U.S. While a handful of left-leaning cities have proposed structural reforms, most cuts to law enforcement agencies have been modest so far. Those cuts are being driven as much by shrinking government revenue related to the coronavirus pandemic as from the calls to rethink public safety. Defunding police became a rallying cry for activists after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and has become a topic in the presidential race. But the boldest proposals have mostly been pushed aside for now in favor of more incremental changes.