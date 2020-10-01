Petition to recall two Park Ridge trustees underway

PARK RIDGE, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Village of Park Ridge has been held in a long standing conflict over the future of its fire department.

"The most contentious point in the village for years has been the fire department," said fire chief Brian Lepper.

The issue has been controversial ever since the conversation started over 10 years ago. It's one of the main reasons why a group of residents has petitioned to recall board trustee Gert Neuendorf and Village President Steven Bergin.

"We believe that the Village deserves trustees who will listen to the will of the people," said Joe Thompson, a spokesperson for the group.

Thompson said more discussions need to be had about the possible options to improve the fire department. He said Village leaders have not listened to residents' repeated requests for more time.

"There's been more and more people saying 'please listen to us, please work on this, we don't want this,' and it's come to this point where it seems like the only option to get any kind of democratic solution here is to do a recall," Thompson said.

Lepper said the recall is unfair to the board members involved, and that the Village has spent more than enough time discussing the issue.

"They recently rebuilt a road, which hasn't happened in a very long time," he said. "They've been supporters of the fire department, and my own opinion, I think they've been representing as they should be."

Still, Thompson said the recall committee doesn't think any project should move forward until residents are well informed and included in the conversation.

"I think you have to bring people along, and get everyone on board, and make sure people feel that's what the village agreed to do," he said.

The committe now has 60 days to gather 87 signatures from Village residents.

News 9 reached out to Bergin and Neuendorf, who declined to comment.