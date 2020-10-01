Pandemic takes toll on business of pisco producers in Peru

ICA, Peru (AP) — In Peru, more than 500 producers of pisco, the grape brandy of South America’s Pacific coast, have seen their sales drop by more than 50% during the pandemic. The grape fields of thousands of farmers have been ruined by late harvests due to mandatory closures imposed to slow the virus. People have been planting grapes in the Ica valley since the 16th century, tending vineyards south of Lima up to the Pacific coastline. The area enjoys year-round sunshine and produces grapes with high sugar content and low acidity, the key combination for a good pisco. But the pandemic has hit the pisco business especially hard.