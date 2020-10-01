Packers, Falcons both deal with injuries in receiving group

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Atlanta’s Julio Jones and Green Bay’s Davante Adams are practicing again after sitting out games over the weekend. Both teams now have additional receivers dealing with injuries leading up to their Monday night matchup. Neither Atlanta’s Calvin Ridley nor Green Bay’s Allen Lazard practiced Thursday. Ridley has an ankle problem while Lazard has a core injury. Adams and Jones both practiced on a limited basis Thursday as they recover from hamstring injuries. Adams said Wednesday that he’s “feeling a lot better this week than last week” but added that didn’t necessarily mean he’d be available for Monday’s game.