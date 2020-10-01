Online registration opens for Virtual 2020 Turkey Trot

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Online registration is now open for the Virtual 2020 Turkey Trot.

More than a thousand people usually take part in Wausau's Thanksgiving Day event. Eastbay Sports partnered with United Way Marathon County to make this year's race possible, with a few changes.

Participants have the option of running or walking in their neighborhood, or even along the original race route; however that route will not be marked off.

"This is an important event in the community and we wanted to make sure that we didn't have a gap year and that we made sure people who still wanted to run, people who still wanted to give back to the Marathon County Hunger Coalition that they had an avenue to do that," said Ben Lee, Director of Community Impact - Financial Stability & Health for United Way Marathon County.

All the money raised from the race is donated to the Marathon County Hunger Coaliton.

Participants have from November 16th through December 4th to complete the race and submit a time if they choose to do so.

For more information or to register for the race, click here.