October 2020 Jefferson Awards: Deanna Pellegrino, Mic’Kayla Collins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Two Wausau women take home Jefferson Awards.

The two are Deanna Pellegrino and Mic' Kayla Collins.

Both volunteer with North Central Wisconsin Face Mask Makers. The sewing group has given away 21,000 free face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pellegrino is a prolific seamstress.

"I made masks for my family and want to help others," Deanna Pellegrino said.

She has sewn 3,000 masks.

Collins organizes orders.

"We get requests from schools, fire departments, businesses and assisted living facilities," Mic' Kayla Collins said.

Paula Clark, who works with the Wausau School Foundation, nominated the women.

"The fabrics are fun and fit students well," Paula Clark says.

Mask maker volunteers are unpaid, but their efforts are valuable.

"If we stop the pandemic by providing masks that's great," Pellegrino said.

"It's empowering to help," Collins said.