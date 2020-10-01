Nearly half of Wisconsin hotels at risk of closing

(WKOW) -- Whenever people are ready to travel in Wisconsin again, they may have a hard time finding a place to stay.

A new study shows almost half of all hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts in the state could close by the end of the year.

The study from the Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association says that could happen if these facilities don't receive financial assistance.

The owner of the Inn on Lake Wissota in Chippewa Falls says business is holding up for now.

She's hopeful things will get better for the industry.

People are meant to be with each other and it's hard for folks to sit at home, so I am hopeful for the industry," said Beth Kalata.

"It's just a matter of how long it's going to take for it to come back and for people to feel comfortable being around each other again."

The Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association attributes the industry's struggles to the Covid-19 pandemic and people being encouraged to stay home as much as possible.