Much of U.S. Southwest left parched after monsoon season

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cities across the U.S. Southwest recorded their driest monsoon season on record this year. Some locales received only a trace or no rain. The seasonal weather pattern that runs from mid-June through September brings high hopes for rain and a cooldown in the desert region. But like last year, it largely was a dud, leaving the region parched and prolonging the drought. Las Vegas tied a record set in 1944. Phoenix’s monsoon season wasn’t the driest, but the city had its hottest one on record. Weather forecasters say the upcoming winter likely won’t make up for the precipitation deficit.