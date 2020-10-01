Much colder than normal through the weekend

More chilly weather is on the way for the first few days of October. In addition, there could be light showers at times. Better Fall weather will hold off until next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy and chilly with spotty light showers and sprinkles.

High: 49 Wind: North-Northwest 10-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of frost. A few light showers could linger in the far north.

Low: 33 Wind: NW around 5

Friday: Quite cool again with a mix of sun and clouds.

High: 48 Wind: NW around 5

Today will be similar to yesterday with more clouds than sun and a few grief showers or sprinkles. The one thing that will be different is that the wind will be lighter. North-northwest winds will be in the 10 to 15 mph range instead of 20 to 30 mph. High temps will be well below normal, mainly in the 40s. The very cool Fall weather will last through Friday and Saturday as well with highs mainly in the 40s across the area. Low temps will be in the 30s and some areas that have not seen frost yet this season will have a chance of frost early Friday morning. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for the southern half of the area.

The good news is that we should have a few more breaks of sun on Friday and most of Saturday is looking dry. Other than a few sprinkles in the Northwoods on Friday, the next chance of showers will be Saturday evening, but even then, the chance is only 30% and mainly south of Wausau.

There is a slight chance of a light shower or drizzle early Sunday in the southern part of the area, otherwise Sunday is looking just a little better with some intervals of sunshine developing and highs reaching the low 50s.

The better weather trend should continue into next week. Highs on Monday should be in the upper 50s to around 60. The mercury should hit the low to mid 60s on Tuesday, then linger around the upper 50s to around 60 for highs on Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds from Monday through Wednesday with greater odds of mostly sunny weather holding off until Thursday. A couple of weak weather systems will pass through bringing a small chance of rain early next week. Right now it seems the best chance of some light rain will be Monday night and again Tuesday night.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 1-October-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - A blast of cold arctic air hit the north central U.S. An afternoon thunderstorm slickened the streets of Duluth MN with hail and snow, and later in the afternoon, strong northerly winds reached 70 mph. Unseasonably warm weather continued in the Pacific northwest. Afternoon highs of 90 degrees at Olympia WA, 92 degrees at Portland OR, and 89 degrees at Seattle WA, were records for the month of October. For Seattle WA it marked the twenty- first daily record high for the year, a record total in itself. (The National Weather Summary)