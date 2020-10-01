Motive sought after Milwaukee funeral home shooting wounds 7

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Milwaukee were working to determine a motive for a shooting outside a funeral home that left seven people wounded during a violent day in the city. Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Michael Brunson says investigators are trying to determine whether the shooting was linked to the homicide victim that had brought mourners to Serenity Funeral Home on Wednesday afternoon. Brunson says all of the injured, including men and women ranging in age from 20 to 48 years old, were hospitalized in stable condition. Police did not say Thursday whether a suspect or suspects had been detained.