Marshfield volleyball takes down Wausau East, other area sports scores
Here's a look at area sports scores from Thursday, Oct. 1 as reported to the WAOW Sports office. If you'd like to submit a score, please email sports@waow.com.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Kaukauna 3 Mosinee 2
Antigo 3 Medford 1
Amherst 3 Pittsville 0
Merrill 3 Wausau West 1
GIRLS GOLF
WVC Leg 5 - Greenwood Hills
1. Wausau East/ West 188
2. Wis. Rapids Lincoln 197
3. D.C. Everest 219
4. Marshfield 237
GIRLS SWIMMING
Wausau East 117 Merrill 49
Lakeland 102 Colby 56
BOYS SOCCER
Medford 2 Mosinee 1