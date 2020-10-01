 Skip to Content

Marshfield volleyball takes down Wausau East, other area sports scores

Here's a look at area sports scores from Thursday, Oct. 1 as reported to the WAOW Sports office. If you'd like to submit a score, please email sports@waow.com.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Kaukauna 3 Mosinee 2
Antigo 3 Medford 1
Amherst 3 Pittsville 0
Merrill 3 Wausau West 1

GIRLS GOLF
WVC Leg 5 - Greenwood Hills
1. Wausau East/ West 188
2. Wis. Rapids Lincoln 197
3. D.C. Everest 219
4. Marshfield 237

GIRLS SWIMMING
Wausau East 117 Merrill 49
Lakeland 102 Colby 56

BOYS SOCCER
Medford 2 Mosinee 1


