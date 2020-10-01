Lebanon confirms talks with Israel over disputed sea border

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s parliament speaker has confirmed that an agreement has been reached on a framework of indirect talks between Lebanon and Israel over a longstanding disputed maritime border between the two countries. Israel announced the talks last week, saying Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz will lead the Israeli delegation. Thursday’s declaration by Speaker Nabih Berri is the first confirmation by Lebanon that the negotiations will take place. Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war. They each claim about 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea as within their own exclusive economic zones.