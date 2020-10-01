Judge says government’s suit over Bolton book can proceed

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has ruled that the Trump administration can move forward with its lawsuit against former national security adviser John Bolton over that his tell-all book, which officials say contains classified information. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth denied Bolton’s request to dismiss the suit. The ruling came one week after Lamberth heard arguments in the case. Lamberth in June denied the government’s request for an injunction to block the book from being published, given that thousands of copies had already been distributed. But he also scolded Bolton for moving ahead with the book’s publication without waiting for formal, written authorization that the book had been cleared