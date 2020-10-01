Inside the church at the heart of the Louisville protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The First Unitarian Church of Louisville has for months played a background role in the protest movement in a downtown square a mile away — dropping off ice, bandaging wounds. Congregants had humbled themselves with the hard self-reflection they believe all white Americans must undertake: They considered their church’s progressive actions throughout history, but also the times they had failed. This was an opportunity to quietly atone, to listen to Black voices, so in the background is where they wanted to remain. But then, a string of serendipitous events thrust them into the spotlight and into history.