Indian police detain key opposition leaders protesting rape

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian police have detained key leaders of the opposition Congress party, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, after preventing them from visiting a northern village where a 19-year-old woman from India’s lowest caste was gang raped last month and later died in a hospital. The brutal attack on the woman triggered street protests in several parts of the country this week. Police say the two party leaders were detained for violating an order banning the assembly of four or more people in the area to prevent any violence by protesters. Police stopped their convoy on a highway on the way to the village, where they planned to meet with the woman’s family.