India says Pakistani fire kills 3 soldiers in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army has accused Pakistan of killing three soldiers and wounding four in shelling along the highly militarized frontier dividing disputed Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals. An Indian army spokesman says two soldiers died and four were wounded when Pakistani soldiers fired mortar rounds and other weapons in the northwestern Nowgam sector along the Line of Control. Kalia called the incident an unprovoked violation of a 2003 cease-fire accord and said Indian troops gave befitting response. Separately, another soldier was killed in Pakistan shelling and firing on Wednesday night. There has been no immediate comment from Pakistan.