How to prep your home for winter

Weston, Wis (WAOW)- It is the first day of October and with the chilly temperatures you may be thinking of turning on your heat for the first time this season. However, if you aren't too careful you could find yourself with a hefty bill this winter.

Experts with Wisconsin Public Service offered some tips:

Set your thermostat at least a few degrees lower when you are sleeping or not at home to keep the place warm when you return and to make sure your pets are comfortable.

Stay away from space heaters, not only are they dangerous but they take up a lot of electricity.

Close blinds or curtains at night.

"Those who may live in an apartment you want to close any gaps between windows, doors, or sidings. What that will do will keep the warm air that is generated from inside to keep it inside instead of being lost outside or having the heating system make up for that difference," said Matt Cullen with Wisconsin Public Service.

However, before turning on your furnace or fire place there are some adjustments you should make to prevent a fire.

Before you turn on your thermostat make sure wires are away from any furnace, the same goes for your bedding or pets bedding

Clean out your chimney before you start using your fire place

Try to stay away from space haters, however if you have to use them make sure to turn them off after a couple of hours and keep them away from children and pets.

"The number one cause of fires in the winter is space heaters. To protect your home from damming and possible roof collapse is put heat cables on your roof," said Battalion Chief John Lauer from SAFER Fire Department.

Whether you use a space heater, or a furnace or a fire place always make sure to turn them off and have a working smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector. Officials also advise against using an oven to heat your home.