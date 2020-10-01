Groundbreaking held for new Riverside Fire District station

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW)—The Riverside Fire District will soon have a new station.

A groundbreaking was held Thursday afternoon for the new building.

All the vehicles and equipment from their current station on Schofield Avenue will be moved in to one central location in the new building.

The current station two on Alexander Avenue in Rothschild was built back in 1959.

Over the past six decades the station has been updated and modified but it could no longer meet the needs when it comes to training, staffing, apparatus size and storing equipment to serve multiple communities.

"For this day to be here is like a weight is lifted of the shoulders even though there's a ten to twelve month process actually build the station. Knowing that within a week we're gonna demo-ing these structures behind me is a great excitement," said Rob Bowen, Chief of the Riverside Fire District.

The hope is to have the station completed by late summer of 2021.