Grand Theater kicks off virtual season

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you've missed seeing performances at the Grand Theater, the wait is over.

The theater kicked off its virtual season Thursday with a performance from the classic rock band "The Hit Men." The virtual season is completely free to attend; all you need to do is register for each event here.

Executive director Sean Wright said he's excited to bring the arts back to the community.

"We're keeping the arts alive here in north central Wisconsin and trying to live our mission even though our historic venue is quiet," he said.

There are four shows scheduled for this season so far, and even more to be announced.