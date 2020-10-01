Google to pay $1 billion over 3 years for news content

LONDON (AP) — Google says it will pay publishers $1 billion over the next three years for their news content. The internet search giant said Thursday that it has signed agreements for its news partnership program with nearly 200 publications in Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, the U.K. and Australia. CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post that the financial commitment will pay publishers to create and curate high-quality content for a different kind of online news experience.” Google first announced the program in June, in a move to ease tensions with the beleaguered news industry. Skeptics remain, however. The European Publishers Council said it’s an attempt by Google to stave off legislation and government action to get them to negotiate.