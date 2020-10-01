 Skip to Content

Firefighters brace for violent winds in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters are warily watching for “violent” winds expected in California’s wine country Thursday that could fan the flames of a massive wildfire. The Glass Fire north of San Francisco has destroyed more than 140 homes and is threatening thousands more in a small town known for hot springs, mud baths and wineries. More fire crews and equipment were deployed overnight in and around Calistoga, a town of 5,000 people in the hills of Napa County, after a forecast called for strong winds amid extreme and low humidity. At least 2,000 firefighters are battling the blaze in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Associated Press

