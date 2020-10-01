Faith groups decry Trump’s plans for record low refugee cap

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Refugee advocates are calling on Congress to halt the Trump administration’s plans to lower the limit on the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. to a record low. Faith-based groups including some that President Donald Trump is courting for re-election support, said Thursday that the further tightening of America’s doors to refugees is immoral. They spoke a day after the government unveiled plans to reduce by more than 16% the number of refugees admitted to the country for the fiscal year that started Thursday. That 15,000 target is 3,000 fewer than the 18,000 ceiling during the fiscal year that ended Wednesday. And the number is the lowest since Congress passed the 1980 Refugee Act. The president must consult lawmakers but he will ultimately make the decision.