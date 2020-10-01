Ex-Tigers hurler Denny McLain selling off sports memorabilia

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Former Detroit Tigers pitching ace and two-time Cy Young award winner Denny McLain wants to part with baseball bats, pennants, trading cards and a few thousand other pieces of sports memorabilia. They will be sold during an estate sale at McLain’s Wixom home, northwest of Detroit. The sale started Thursday and runs through the weekend. McLain tells WJBK-TV that “there’s real history here” and that his “father-in-law was Lou Boudreau, hall-of-famer with the Cleveland Indians. So we’ve got a lot of his stuff.” McLain said his wife died recently and its time to downsize their home. The sports memorabilia to be sold is from the 1930s through the 1970s. It also includes baseballs, batting helmets and scorecards.