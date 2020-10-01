EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has taken legal action against Britain over its plans to pass legislation that would breach parts of the legally binding divorce agreement the two sides reached late last year. The EU action Thursday underscored the worsening relations with Britain, which was a member of the bloc until Jan. 31. Both sides are trying to forge a rudimentary free trade agreement before the end of the year, but the fight over the controversial U.K. Internal Market bill has soured relations this month.