Eric Trump to stump for his father in Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW)— Eric Trump is in Central Wisconsin today stumping for his father President Donald Trump.

The Trump campaign continues to make it clear that Wisconsin is very important this election. Eric's visit is just one of several visits from the Trump family to the Badger state and Central Wisconsin in the past few months.

Donald Trump Jr made a stop in Rothschild in September, two days later the President made a campaign stop in Mosinee.

Eric Trump is speaking at Schuette Metals in Rothschild and is scheduled to begin speaking at 7:30 pm.

A mix of workers from Schuette Metals and people who registered are expected to attend tonight's event.

Eric Trump is coming from an event he held earlier on Thursday in Minnesota.

State Democrats are condemning the visit due to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases . Ben Wikler, the State Party Chair released a statement, saying in part:

“Trump and his campaign continue to exacerbate the covid-19 crisis by holding events that don’t mandate masks or social distancing, even as wisconsin is facing a surge in cases and hospitals are nearing maximum capacity."

You can watch Eric Trump speak live on News 9 WAOW's Facebook page and on WAOW's Livestream player.