Eric Trump holds “Make America Great Again” rally in Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Eric Trump spoke to about 150 people at Schuette Metals in Rothschild on Thursday. This is one of many visits to the Badger State for the Trump Campaign in recent weeks.

Eric Trump addressed recent action by the president including deals signed in the Middle East. He also said his father is working to expand manufacturing in the country.

But the event was less about the president's future agenda, and more about taking on his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Eric Trump criticized Biden for not coming to Wisconsin as often as President Donald Trump has.

Although the Trump Campaign is putting an emphasis on Wisconsin, Eric Trump said he isn't worried about a close race in this election.

"Well you know what, I've never seen such incredible enthusiasm and I spent a lot of time in Wisconsin in 2016," Eric Trump said. "I've never seen you know this kind of enthusiasm. And when you look at Joe Biden who virtually hasn't been here, and you look at Kamala Harris who virtually hasn't been here, and you look at the fact that my father has been here many times."

When asked about what many considered a chaotic first debate, Eric Trump accredited the president's performance to his "fighter" mentality.

"They are out there saying well I can't believe he was aggressive. My father is a fighter. It is in his DNA. And you either love that or you don't," Eric Trump said.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin reacted to Eric Trump's visit, saying in a statement: