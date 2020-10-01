Emergency order issued to expand healthcare workforce

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - On Thursday, Governor Tony Evers and DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm announced a new emergency order intended to get more workers to assist with the state's growing number of COVID cases.

In the announcement, the Governor says the intent is to make it easier for qualified people to work in healthcare facilities across the state.

The order also extends the life of work licenses that are set to expire while the federal emergency declaration is in effect, and for 30 days afterwards - as well as make it easier to reapply for a license.

“We are seeing alarming trends here in Wisconsin, with today seeing our highest number of new cases in a single day, and yesterday seeing our highest death count,” said Gov. Evers' release. “Our hospitals are being stretched to the limit, and we need to take action to assist our frontline medical professionals with their life-saving work.”

The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect for the duration of the federal public health emergency.