Documentary tries to prove existence of dead Lincoln photo

NEW YORK (AP) — The haunting image of a gaunt-faced man with a familiar beard in death has been seen by very few people and sits in a safe deposit box in Illinois, its ownership in dispute. Some are convinced the man is none other than Abraham Lincoln, America’s beloved 16th president, captured shortly after he died in 1865 from an assassin’s bullet to the head. It’s a story that is hard to believe, and a noted Lincoln expert doesn’t believe it. But the Discovery network will try as best it can in a documentary scheduled to air Sunday to determine whether or not it is real.