Community listening session held on Wausau Center Mall redevelopment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Wausau residents were able to give their input and ask questions on the redevelopment of the Wausau Center Mall, Thursday.

The development would be mixed use of commercial, residential, retail, office space, and residential amenities.

District 3 alderperson Tom Kilian organized the event.

"At hand is millions of public dollars so whenever there's that much money involved there should be public involvement and to date there'd been no significant public involvement on this matter," Kilian said.

Wausau Oportunity Zone (WOZ) entered into a development agreement with the city to redevelop the property after purchasing the mall.

The event Thursday was not an official hearing set up by the city, but a way for residents to give their input.

If you want to provide your comments or input on the project you can reach out to Tom Kilian via email tom.kilian@ci.wausau.wi.us or you can reach out to Chuck Ghidorzi via chuckg@ghidorzi.com who is working as a consultant on the plan