Brisk weather, but not as wet

Even colder air is spilling into our region and will stick around through the weekend. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for late Thursday night into Friday morning over the southern half of the viewing area. Temperatures will likely dip into the upper 20s to low 30s across the region so if you are still trying to grow some tender plants, be sure to get those protected. Winds will be light from the north to northwest. While skies should be partly cloudy, you should get a nice view of the full moon as well. It is called the “Harvest Moon” as it is the full moon closest to the fall equinox. The air coming in is cold enough to produce a few lake effect light rain and snow showers up toward Iron and Vilas counties as well. Some of those could linger into Friday. Otherwise the rest of our area should have partly cloudy skies Friday along with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will be from the north to northwest at 5-12 mph.

A weak low pressure area will approach the region Saturday. It will bring thicker clouds along with a chance of some very light rain or drizzle in the afternoon and evening. The best chance will be in the southern part of the area. Lows will be around 29 with highs around 49 degrees.

Sunday should start fairly cloudy but a bit of sunshine may develop later in the day. Lows should be in the mid 30s with highs around the low 50s.

Gusty south to southwest winds will develop Monday. They will help to boost the highs to around 60 with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will slide through late Tuesday causing a chance of showers, especially in the north half of the area. Highs should reach well into the 60s.

Wednesday looks variably cloudy, blustery and cooler with perhaps a few leftover light showers. Highs will slip back into the 50s.

Nice conditions could be shaping up for late next week with plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures once again.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 1-October 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1893 - The second great hurricane of the 1893 season hit the Mississippi Delta Region drowning more than 1000 persons. (David Ludlum)

1987 - A blast of cold arctic air hit the north central U.S. An afternoon thunderstorm slickened the streets of Duluth MN with hail and snow, and later in the afternoon, strong northerly winds reached 70 mph. Unseasonably warm weather continued in the Pacific northwest. Afternoon highs of 90 degrees at Olympia WA, 92 degrees at Portland OR, and 89 degrees at Seattle WA, were records for the month of October. For Seattle WA it marked the twenty- first daily record high for the year, a record total in itself. (The National Weather Summary)