Breonna Taylor grand jury recording slated to be released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An audio recording of grand jury proceedings that ended with no criminal charges against police officers for Breonna Taylor’s death is expected to be released. A court in Louisville, Kentucky, ruled that the usually secret proceedings should be made public by noon Friday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office led the investigation into police actions in the Taylor shooting. He did not object to the file’s release, but on Wednesday asked for a week’s extension to redact personal information from the recording before it went public. The judge granted him two days.