‘Boys in the Band’ movie keeps hurtful language of original

NEW YORK (AP) — Revisiting Mart Crowley’s seminal 1968 play, “The Boys in the Band,” in a new movie adaptation privies viewers to both the early struggles of the gay community and the offensive, hurtful language of the era. Crowley’s story follows a group of men and takes place a year before the historic Stonewall riots in New York’s Greenwich Village neighborhood that solidified the gay liberation movement. The cast says the gay, racial and anti-Semitic slurs were hard to speak. Jim Parsons believes it was necessary to use words now considered unspeakable to both honor Crowley’s dialogue, as well as make the audience feel the discomfort of the marginalization of the gay community at the time. The movie is on Netflix.