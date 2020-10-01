Aspirus tightening visitor restrictions again

Wausau (WAOW) -- Aspirus is tightening visitor restrictions again as COVID-19 cases increase in North Central Wisconsin.

The new, temporary guidelines will be reinstated over the weekend. It will restrict non-patients from visiting any Aspirus facilities. There will be exceptions for end-of-life situations, pediatric patients, and those with needs for a support person for their care or to make health care decisions.

Other exceptions may also be made.

"Aspirus appreciates the cooperation of its community members as it strives to minimize the spread of respiratory infections and COVID-19," a release to News 9 said. "All area residents are encouraged to follow safety recommendations, including wearing a mask around others, physical distancing and staying home when ill."