Asia Today: Philippine tourist sites reopen ‘cautiously’

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Two popular Philippine tourist destinations have partially reopened, drawing only a fraction of their usual huge crowds given coronavirus restrictions. Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said 35 local tourists came on the first day of the reopening of Boracay, a central island famous for its powdery white sands, azure waters and stunning sunsets. Only local tourists from regions with low-level quarantine designations could go, subject to safeguards like virus tests. She said the mountain city of Baguio, regarded as a summer hideaway for its pine trees, cool breeze and picturesque upland views, has been reopened to tourists only from its northern region. Like in most countries, the pandemic has devastated the Philippine tourism industry.