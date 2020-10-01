American, United Airlines furlough over 30,000 employees

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) —Thursday morning both American and United Airlines announced furloughs that account for 32,000 employees between the two companies.

Both airlines say they can't afford to keep those employees on the payroll after Thursday.

"What's going on here is that the C.A.R.E.S. Act, the payroll support program to keep the critical infrastructure in place, keeps our airlines, employees, all of the team working even though there's not enough work for them," said Doug Parker, CEO of American Airlines.

From mechanics to gate agents, pilots, and flight attendants, American Airlines sent furlough notices to 17,500 employees, United airlines sent notices to 12,000 employees.

"This is taking longer-and is deeper-than most people expected six months ago," Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines said.

Now, airline CEOs are making a new plea to avoid a layoff cliff. The new push would give carriers $28 billion to keep workers on the payroll through next March.

Airlines are losing millions of dollars a day flying planes that are barely full.

"Anytime there's a reduction in employees that's negative, and you don't want to see the Aviation Industry get smaller in any capacity," said Brian Grefe, Airport Director for the Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA), in response to the furloughs.

But the question for Wisconsinites, will the furloughs impact CWA?

Grefe says,

"We shouldn't notice anything different here at CWA, with American, United, and Delta, the flights that are flying are going to continue to fly," Grefe said. "Daily we're seeing six flights per day. Moving into November, that will jump up to eight and then 10 into December, still subject to change so we're actually seeing some growth out of all of this."

The Airport Director for the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport said these changes will not effect them as they mainly work with Delta Airlines.