After ruling K-pop, BLACKPINK aim to takeover pop world too

NEW YORK (AP) — Four years after they debuted as the next buzzed-about girl group on the K-pop music scene, BLACKPINK’s lofty dreams in music have come into fruition. Perform at Coachella? Check. Record a song with Lady Gaga? Check. Collaborate with Selena Gomez? Check. Get a verse from Cardi B? Check. Another major objective: Record their first-full length album to showcase a deeper, more personal side of the group. Boldly titled “The Album,” the eight-song project being released Friday highlights all the things BLACKPINK have become known for: fun, big, explosive songs that meshes sounds like pop, electronica, hip-hop, dance and trap.