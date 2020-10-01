After bitter debate, Trump, Biden to speak at charity event

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two days after their acrimonious debate, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to participate in an election season ritual designed to put political differences aside for one night for the sake of charity and comity. It probably helps they will be speaking remotely. Trump and Biden will be the entertainment as the 75th Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner goes virtual Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump and Biden have the challenge of poking fun after a debate night in which Biden called the president a “clown,” while Trump questioned Biden’s intelligence and attacked his son Hunter.