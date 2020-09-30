Wisconsin Republicans want absentee ruling put on hold

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is asking a federal appeals court to put on hold its ruling allowing for absentee ballots to be counted in the presidential battleground state for six days after the election.

The Legislature on Wednesday asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to keep the ruling on hold until the Wisconsin Supreme Court addresses a separate question of whether the Legislature has standing to sue in the case.

Attorneys for the Legislature say keeping the ruling on hold would be in standing with federal court precedent to "avoid sowing `voter confusion' during an impending (or, here, ongoing) election."