Wausau East/West, Wisconsin Rapids girl’s golf advance to sectionals

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau East/West and Wisconsin Rapids girl's golf teams are moving onto sectionals after finishing top four at Wednesday's regional meet at Greenwood Hills.

Wausau East/West, led by Jasmine Yang and Tess Bruner, posted an overall score of 390, good for third overall.

Yang finished tied for first with an 82, and Bruner finished ninth with an 87.

Wisconsin Rapids, led by Dylan Gruszynski, finished fourth with a score of 423. Gruszynski finished with a 93, good for eighth.

Morgan Meyer and Anna Weis of Marshfield advanced as individuals to sectionals, along with Ashtyn Fernstaedt of D.C. Everest.