Venezuela receives gasoline from Iran amid surge in protests

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Three ships loaded with gasoline from Iran have started to reach fuel-starved Venezuela amid simmering social unrest across the South American country. The second of the ships arrived in Caribbean waters on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a lack of goods and services including gasoline has sparked over 100 protests since last week in small, rural towns across the nation. Activists and residents tell The Associated Press that soldiers and police have responded with force to quell the relatively small demonstrations. Venezuelan authorities have not commented on the recent surge of protests or the fuel shipments from Iran.