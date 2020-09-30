US slaps new sanctions on Syrian entities and individuals

BEIRUT (AP) — The Trump Administration has imposed sanctions on entities and individuals in Syria as part of Washington’s pressure campaign against President Bashar Assad and his inner circle. The Treasury Department and State Department sanctions on Wednesday are the result of legislation known as the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, named after the pseudonym of a Syrian policeman who turned over photographs of thousands of victims of torture by the Assad government. Among those sanctioned on Wednesday was the Syrian army’s Russian-backed 5th Corps that was established during the country’s conflict that started in March 2011.