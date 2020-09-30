US says it will block palm oil from large Malaysian producer

The U.S. government says it will block palm oil shipments from one of Malaysia’s biggest producers, citing widespread labor abuses. An executive assistant commissioner at U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Trade said Wednesday that the agency will detain shipments of palm oil and its products from FGV Holdings Berhad in Malaysia. The order will be effective immediately. An Associated Press investigation into the $65 billion palm oil industry found labor abuses among an invisible workforce consisting of millions of men, women and children from some of the poorest corners of Asia.