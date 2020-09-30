UN: Pandemic has cost 34 million jobs in Latin America

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.N.’s International Labour Organization says that at least 34 million jobs have been lost in Latin America due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ILO urged the region Wednesday to adopt “immediate strategies” to deal with the problem. The count of lost jobs was up from the ILO’s previous estimates in early August that 14 million jobs had been lost in the region. The ILO director for Latin America and the Caribbean said the region faced structural problems like low productivity, income inequality and a large percentage of people working off the books. Vinícius Pinheiro called it “an unprecedented challenge.”