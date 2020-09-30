Trump thrusts Supreme Court pick into election turmoil

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s stark expectation that the Supreme Court will need to intervene in what he calls a “rigged” election casts new questions on the Senate’s rush to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett is on Capitol Hill for a second day meeting with senators ahead of confirmation hearings. The Senate is racing to confirm Trump’s pick before the Nov. 3 election. Lawmakers of both parties are bracing for the potential of a disputed presidential election that lands before the high court.